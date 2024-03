Investment group S2G Ventures, backed by Walmart scion Lukas Walton, closed another aquaculture investment, edging closer to deploying all the capital in its maiden $100 million (€92 million) fund, a source familiar with the deal told IntraFish.

S2G Ventures’ most recent deal, completed in December, is an investment in Hawaii-based natural astaxanthin producer Kuehnle AgroSystems. The fund declined to reveal the amount invested.