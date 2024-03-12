Chicago-based impact investor Builders Vision has invested in Real Time Data, a provider of advanced data collection solutions for the commercial seafood industry.

The company raised $750,000 (€684,000), including from existing investors.

Real Time Data's flagship electronic logbook Deckhand captures catch, environmental, and fishing business data on the ocean and was designed to measure and promote sustainability in the fishing and seafood industry.

With Builders Vision's investment, Deckhand will be further developed to play a bigger role in modernizing data collection and enable real-time, data-rich fisheries management practices.