Viciunai Group, the Lithuania-based surimi producer, has agreed terms for a long-awaited deal to sell its Russian business, according to a report in Russian business daily Kommersant.

A deal to transfer ownership of the business, known as Vichyunai-Rus LLC, was approved in February by the Russian government commission in charge of foreign investments, Kommersant reported on Monday.

The potential acquirer is a Russian entity named Ocean Group Management Company, the newspaper reported, which is believed to be acting on behalf of Unifrost, a major Russian importer and distributor of seafood.