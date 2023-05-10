Massachusetts-based seafood supplier CleanFish, the import and aquaculture division of Wulf’s Fish in Boston, has announced a significant investment in Seatopia, a direct-to-consumer online retailer of certified sustainably farmed seafood.

Seatopia remains an independent company in the arrangement, Alishea Lumea, Wulf's Fish director of marketing and brand strategy, told IntraFish.

While the company did not provide a specific amount for the investment, CleanFish said the investment was made because of the company's sustainability certifications as well as its commitment to carbon-neutral shipping (through offsets) and styrofoam-free packaging.

Seatopia recently formed a partnership with Ocean Wise's Seaforestation project, committing to plant kelp with every Seatopia order.

"Seatopia's unique focus on certified sustainable farmed seafood, combined with their commitment to regenerative practices, makes them an ideal partner for CleanFish," said Mike Moniz, CEO of CleanFish.

Since 2020, the hand-cutting and packaging of Seatopia’s product line had been carried out by Wulf’s Fish, according to the companies.

Seatopia has also recently relocated its fulfillment center to AltaSea, a hub for ocean-focused research, business, and education in the Port of Los Angeles. The move has brought new opportunities for vertical integration, research and collaboration within the aquaculture industry, according to the company.

San Francisco-based seafood supplier CleanFish was sold to Boston-based Sea 2050, a holding company for Wulf's Fish, in 2018. The company has since established itself in Massachusetts.