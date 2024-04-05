Processing equipment manufacturer Marel has agreed to terms of a potential deal that could ultimately lead to it being acquired by US-based John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT).

JBT expects to officially launch the takeover offer in May, pending a registration statement to be filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and approval of an offer document and prospectus by the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority.

“This is a significant milestone in the potential combination of our two businesses," said Marel Chairman Arnar Thor Masson.