When California-based surimi producer Aquamar Holdings, which is owned by US investment firm Huron Capital acquired rival surimi producer Shining Ocean over two years ago, there was one entity that was not part of that acquisition: the Shining Ocean surimi facility in Washington state.

"[Aquamar] bought the business, not building," True World Group President Robert Bleu told IntraFish of the deal. "They decided they were going to consolidate production. "

Now Bleu said that building is close to being leased to someone else as it remains in True World's ownership.