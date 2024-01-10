Trident Seafoods has sold all of its shares in Japan-based company Niigata Reizo, a business focused on salmon roe processing.

The sale was under consideration for more than a year and the deal finally closed Dec. 29, Trident Vice President of Communications Alexis Tefler confirmed with IntraFish.

Niigata Foods said in a statement Jan. 9 it entered into a stock transfer agreement with Trident Seafood Asia Inc. and acquired all the shares of Trident Niigata Foods Co.

"In the future, we will mutually utilize the commercial distribution channels of our company and Trident Niigata Foods, a manufacturer of fish and roe products, to expand our sales channels and continue to contribute to local employment," Niigata Foods said.