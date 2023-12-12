US seafood giant Trident Seafoods is selling four of its 12 processing plants in Alaska and laying off employees as part of a comprehensive restructuring of the company.

Trident Seafoods is planning to sell off its plants in Kodiak, Ketchikan, Petersburg, and False Pass.

“Bold action today is necessary to deliver fair value to the fleet, communities and all stakeholders into the future,” said Joe Bundrant, CEO of Trident Seafoods.

While it searches for potential buyers for its plants, it plans on operating a significantly scaled-back winter season at its Kodiak facility.