Alaska seafood processor Trident Seafoods said Friday it has reached an agreement to sell its processing plant, bunkhouse, galley, and two housing units in Petersburg, Alaska, to E.C. Phillips & Son Inc.

The transaction is expected to close in April.

Trident Seafoods and Silver Bay Seafoods on Wednesday reached an agreement in principle for Silver Bay to acquire Trident's processing facility in Ketchikan, Alaska.

The companies said they are currently engaged in standard due diligence and negotiating final details of the deal.