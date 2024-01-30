US seafood giant Trident Seafoods has listed its historic South Naknek Diamond NN Cannery facility in Alaska for sale at $1 million (€922,038).

The company started communicating its intentions regarding the historic South Naknek Diamond NN Cannery last year, a few months ahead of its December announcement on retiring or seeking buyers for the asset as well as its support facilities in Chignik.

"In October 2023, Trident notified the Bristol Bay community that Trident intends to close the historic South Naknek Diamond NN Cannery effective July 1st, 2024," a spokesperson for the company told IntraFish.