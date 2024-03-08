Trident Seafoods is entering the final stages of closing deals for the sale of three Alaska shoreside plants and multiple parties have expressed interested in a fourth facility, the company said Friday.

Trident said in a statement it was close to finalizing the sale of its seasonal plants in Petersburg, Ketchikan and False Pass. It is also seeking a buyer for a plant in Kodiak, Alaska.

The company did not identify the possible buyers.

Trident announced in December that it was seeking buyers for the four plants as part of a strategic restructuring initiative.