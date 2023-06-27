The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska is the new owner of Juneau, Alaska, custom processor Alaska Seafood Company and will take over operations in July.

The acquisition includes both the business itself and a facility that has been valued at $827,550 (€758,751), the Juneau Empire reported on June 23.

The Alaska Seafood Company was formed 1987 and offers salmon and halibut shelf-stable products under the name Alaska Cannery and Smokehouse.

Will Ware, Tlingit and Haida's chief of project development, told IntraFish Monday the tribal council has been interested in being more involved in the value-added processing portion of the seafood industry.