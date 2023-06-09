Norway-based early-stage accelerator Olaisen Blue is seeking investments to develop the firm and broaden its portfolio.

"The firm is keen to expand transaction rate, increase deal valuation and to widen its investment scope," CEO Stine Svanevik told IntraFish.

Once the new structure for the group is in place, it hopes to invest in 10 companies per year, she said.

Olaisen Blue is owned by Norwegian sisters Maria and Aino Olaisen, who have controlling ownership positions in Nova Sea, northern Norway's largest salmon producer.