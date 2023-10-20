Former AquaGen CEO Odd Magne Rodseth meets IntraFish in airy offices in central Oslo. From here, Rodseth now heads up Blue Future Holding, an investment company owned by the German EW Group.

Salmon genetics company and egg supplier AquaGen is 100 percent owned by the German livestock multinational, and its sister subsidiary, Blue Future Holding, has already invested in around 15 companies.

Now, with an investment framework of €100 million ($105.3 million) it is looking for more.

The fund focuses on companies that can contribute to sustainable development and growth in the aquaculture industry, be it breeding or genetics, fish health or welfare or technology.