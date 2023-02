London-based private equity firm Ocean 14 Capital has received a multi-million backing to further fund investments to improve ocean health.

“A strong momentum is emerging as people are waking up to the fact that ocean’s health is the engine to economic growth," Ocean 14 Capital Co-Founder Chris Gorell Barnes said. Photo: Chris Gorell Barnes

The €30 million ($32 million) investment came from Ingka Investments which is the investment arm of Ingka Group, representing the Swedish retail giant IKEA.

The group reported retail sales of €44.6