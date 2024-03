A new effort is emerging to find buyers for US pollock giant American Seafoods as the sales process appears to have stalled, sources with knowledge of the negotiations told IntraFish.

Last May, Bregal Partners, the private equity parent of American Seafoods, the largest Alaska pollock fishing company in the United States, announced it was closing out the fund holding the Alaska pollock fishing giant, putting the group back on the block a year after it suspended its hunt for a buyer.