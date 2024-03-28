The second half of New Zealand King Salmon's (NZKS) financial year built on its 2023 turnaround, with profits rebounding, and further hope for growth in the form of final approval for its offshore plans.

The company, New Zealand's largest salmon farmer, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for the full 2024 year of NZD 24.5 million (€13.6 million/$14.7 million), a vast improvement on the loss of NZD 2.7 million (€1.5 million/$1.6 million) in its 2023 financial year.

The hike was based on a 12 percent increase in revenue to NZD 187 million (€103.6