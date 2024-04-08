Thai Union, one of the world’s largest seafood companies, has launched a pilot project to test how environmentally friendly technologies can spur much-needed cost reductions for shrimp farmers in Thailand and beyond, while reducing their carbon footprint.

The project to decarbonize the farmed shrimp supply chain, which began last month at farms in southern Thailand, is seeking to generate financial benefits at a time when producers worldwide are in desperate need of healthier balance sheets.

“The interventions we’ve introduced are designed to enhance energy efficiency and reduce operating costs, as well as increase productivity – thus positively impacting overall expenses for shrimp farmers," Adam Brennan, group director for sustainability at Thai Union, told IntraFish in an interview.