Seafood giant Thai Union Group is warning shareholders of an investment scam involving the illegal use of the company's name, logo and a photo of the board of directors.

In a stock announcement on Thursday, the Thailand-based seafood conglomerate said it had received reports of fraudulent behavior intended to solicit investments in the company through "counterfeit" communication channels.

The company stressed to shareholders that it is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and therefore any offering of securities would only be undertaken through the official channels.