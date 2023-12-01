Seafood giant Thai Union Group has signed a THB 11.5 billion (€300.9 million/$327.6 million) sustainability-linked loan to underpin phase 2 of its "Blue Finance" program.

The group has a target of increasing sustainability-linked financing to 75 percent of its long-term funding by 2025.

Between 2020-2022, Thai Union completed the first phase of its Blue Finance program – financing that has sustainability targets to benefit the oceans – by successfully increasing its long-term sustainability-linked financing to 50 percent.