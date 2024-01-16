UK-based processor and supplier Sykes Seafood saw its turnover bulge by more than £100 million (€116.2 million/$126.8 million) in its latest financial year thanks to the recent acquisitions of Ruskim Seafoods and The Big Prawn Co., however its profit was significantly hit by "inflationary pressures and increased borrowing costs" during the period.

In the year ended April 1, 2023, Sykes saw its revenue reach £251.6 million (€292.3 million/$320.1 million), up 68 percent from the £150 million (€174.2 million/$190.8 million) it reported a year earlier.