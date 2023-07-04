European plant-based seafood producer Hooked Foods has used the UK's largest equity crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube, to raise funds to fuel its expansion into the Nordic region.

The Sweden-based company went above and beyond its fundraising goal of €560,000 (€611,079) on the platform, with 152 investors listed. As of June 28, it has raised €627,903 ($685,176) for its expansion.

The company said this was the first time it sought out community funding for its growth.

In 2022, Hooked Foods expanded into Finland and Iceland and launched two new products that included plant-based tuna and salmon.