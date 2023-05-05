Swedish land-based farming project Big Akwa announced it has raised funds to finance the company's pending environmental permit process.

The company raised SEK 4.75 million (€420,000/$463,000) via a share issue and loans.

Big Akwa plans a 6,000 metric ton rainbow trout farming facility in Alby Industripark in Ange municipality in northern Sweden.

"The capital injection will help us with the permit process so we can obtain an environmental permit in the near future," Big Akwa Co-Founder Hugo Wikstrom said.

A share issue of SEK 1.75 million (€155,000/$170,000) was made to existing investors Sparbanksstiftelsen Norrlands Riskkapitalstiftelse and Almi Invest Mitt, and is part of the company's second investment round.

A new loan of SEK 3 million (€264,000/$292,000) was secured through Almi Foretagspartner and Norrlandsfonden.

Article continues below the advert

The proposed land-based fish farm is planned to be operated in coordination with other industries near Alby Industripark.

In 2021, the startup partnered with SEK 15.4 billion ($1.8 billion/€1.5 billion) pulp and paper giant Svenska Cellulosa to determine how low-grade waste heat from paper mills could be used to help heat water for its growout tanks, and in turn use nitrogen and phosphorous-rich fish waste to grow bacteria paper mills require for production.

“The combination is a perfect match as the pulp and paper industry reduces its cost of chemicals while the fish farm spends less on energy,” Big Akwa CEO and co-founder Elena Petukhovskaya told IntraFish at the time.