Danish sushi chain Sticks'n'Sushi has been sold by its owners to London-based private equity firm McWin for an undisclosed sum.

McWin, which specializes in investment in restaurants and food technology, bought the chain from Copenhagen-based private equity firm Maj Invest, according to an announcement by Maj Invest.

Maj Invest hired Deloitte to assist on the sale last year.



The restaurant group was founded in Copenhagen almost 30 years ago and operates across the UK, Denmark and Germany.