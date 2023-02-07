Land-based turbot and sole producer Stolt Sea Farm saw its fourth quarter revenue and operating profit fall in part because of lower sales volumes and higher production costs for turbot.

The Oslo-listed company reported $21.3 million (€19.3 million) in revenue and an operating profit of $3.3 million (€3 million) before fair value adjustment of biomass, compared to $25.3 million (€23 million) and $6.1 million (€5.4 million), respectively, during the third quarter of 2022.

"The fall during the fourth quarter was not unexpected and happens every year," Stolt Sea Farm President Jordi Trias told IntraFish.