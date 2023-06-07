Sri Lankan shrimp and crab producer Taprobane Seafoods has entered a strategic partnership with Direct Source Seafood to produce, market and sell Taprobane’s products in the United States.

The partnership is set to reach over $20 million (€18.7 million) in annual sales by the end of this year, with plans to surpass $40 million (€37.4 million) by 2024.

Direct Source recently formed similar vertically integrated partnerships in Mexico and Norway.

Taprobane, the largest seafood company in Sri Lanka, has 17 processing facilities employing over 2,000 full-time employees, predominantly underprivileged women, throughout the northern and northwestern provinces of Sri Lanka.