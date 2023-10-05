Spanish seafood group, Krustagroup, is strengthening its distribution business in Europe by acquiring the majority of the share capital of Italian distributor Effegi Service.

Amasua-owned Krustagroup, whose exports made up more than 57 percent of sales in 2022, is focusing on its growth strategy in the European market, and especially in Italy, which accounted for 10 percent of the the company's sales in the last year.

The commercial relationship between Krustagroup and Effegi dates back to 2000. After this acquisition, both companies will maintain their legal structures and operate independently, but will seek to take advantage of synergies between them both to enhance their growth in the Italian market.