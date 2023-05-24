UK-based processor and supplier Hilton Food Group is reaping the benefits of its acquisition of smoked salmon producer Foppen, with company sales notably ahead over the same period last year, it said in a trading update on Tuesday.

Sales for the first quarter are ahead of the prior year, reflecting continued increases in raw materials prices and the positive effect of a full year of ownership of Foppen following its acquisition in March 2022.

The company said the ongoing turnaround plan in the UK seafood business remains on track to deliver against its performance improvement and cost-saving targets.