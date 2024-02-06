The marine products division of the world's largest seafood company dragged down its third quarter profit because of lower catch volumes, a fall in prices, and higher operating costs.

Overall operating income for Maruha Nichiro's marine products segment declined 42 percent year-on-year to JPY 11.3 billion (€70.7 million/$76.1 million) due to lower catch volumes and higher fuel costs in Maruha's fishery business, along with sluggish Alaska pollock market prices and sales delays.

The segment heavily influenced the group's overall results, leading to a 6 percent fall in operating income to JPY 25.4