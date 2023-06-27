Kangamiut Holding, the parent company of Danish exporter Kangamiut Seafood, saw its operating profit rocket 88 percent in 2022, as it made the most of significant increases in market prices and an improved post-COVID landscape.

The group's operating profit amounted to more than DKK 183 million (€24.6 million/$26.8 million), up from DKK 97 million (€13 million/$14.2 million) a year earlier, while revenue increased 37 percent during the year to almost DKK 4.9 billion (€658 million/$718.5 million).

"Similar to other operators in the industry, the growth in turnover and earnings is mainly due to significant increases in market prices, positive exchange rates and, not least, post-COVID impacts," the company said.