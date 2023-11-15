Sealord, New Zealand's largest seafood company, has been given the OK by New Zealand regulators to acquire fishing company Independent Fisheries, a deal the companies announced in September.

On Tuesday, Sealord received clearance from the New Zealand Commerce Commission to acquire Christchurch-based Independent Fisheries business, which includes approximately 46,000 metric tons of quota, two company-owned and one chartered deepwater factory fishing vessels, 500-plus vessel crew and staff, and a cold storage facility.

Independent Fisheries has grown into one of New Zealand's major privately owned fishing businesses, with the fourth largest deepwater quota package in New Zealand, according to Sealord.