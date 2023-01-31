Norwegian seafood-focused investment company Hawk Seafood is acquiring a majority stake in Faroese aquaculture technology supplier Sea Farm Innovations (SFI).

SFI, a Faroe Islands-based company established in 2016 by founders Eydbjorn Hansen and Gunnar Johildarson, develops mechanical delousing solutions for the aquaculture industry.

The transaction was completed as a purchase of existing shares through which Hawk Seafood acquired a 50.1 percent stake in SFI, while the founder and management team retained 49.9 percent ownership.

The company's delousing solution, SFI System, has been delivered to salmon farmers and service-boat suppliers in Norway, Canada, Chile, Faroe Islands and Scotland.

Over the past three years, SFI has delivered systems worth DKK 90 million (€12.1 million/$13.1 million).

SFI said it will use the new funds to further expand and strengthen its operations in both Norway and Chile.

Chilean demand for new methods for delousing is growing as a result of new animal welfare regulations, the company said.

Hawk Seafood is a Norwegian investment company primarily backed by funds from Norwegian family offices and the investment team. It is focused on investments that contribute to increased growth in the seafood industry.

In February last year, Hawk Seafood told IntraFish it plans to build a portfolio of up to six seafood companies within the next few years.

At the time, the firm said it had raised around NOK 170 million (€15.6 million/$16.9 million) in capital, and planned on deploying between NOK 30 million (€2.7 million/$3 million) and NOK 100 million (€9.2 million/$9.9 million) into each company.

Hawk has a lengthy 10-year time horizon for its investments, and is open to the size of the company, and both minority and majority stakes.

It already has a footprint in the sector via a 32.5 stake in Arctic Seafood, a group formed out of the remains of Norwegian cod farming company Codfarmers.

The company's majority shareholder, with a stake of 67 percent, is investor Jerzy Malek, who founded Polish processing group Morpol, which was acquired by Mowi (then Marine Harvest) in 2012.