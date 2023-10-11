London-based private equity firm Ocean 14 Capital is investing in its sixth seafood-related company since its foundation in late 2021.

The seafood-focused Ocean 14 Capital Fund, which is working to clean up and revitalize the world’s oceans, revealed its latest investment in Scotland-based WellFish, a diagnostics startup offering rapid fish health assessment for the aquaculture industry through blood-based clinical chemistry analysis.

Spun out of the University of the West of Scotland in 2021, WellFish's diagnostics technology uses blood biomarkers and artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the health status of fish, enabling farmers to monitor and improve the health and welfare of their stocks to optimize production.