Developers with NEOM, a futuristic city planned for Saudi Arabia, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with US cell-based seafood producer BlueNalu to commercialize its products, the companies said Tuesday.
Cell-based or cellular seafood is genuine seafood produced by direct cultivation of animal cells.
Cultivated seafood is made of the same cell types arranged in the same or similar structure as seafood tissue, thus replicating the sensory and nutritional profiles.
The manufacturing process begins with acquiring and banking stem cells from an animal.