Norwegian aquaculture and fishing giant Leroy Seafood Group said Wednesday the recently implemented aquaculture tax in Norway has so far cost it NOK 1.7 billion (€147.4 million/$159.6 million).

Nevertheless, Leroy, which has a presence in both wild whitefish harvesting and salmon and trout farming, posted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of NOK 1.3