Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Salmon Evolution has awarded the contract for design and delivery of Phase 2 of its grow-out operations to Endur subsidiary Artec Aqua.

The company will start work on design of the facility, and subject to a final investment decision by Salmon Evolution, will also deliver its hybrid flow-through technology and manage construction and commissioning.

The total project cost for Phase 2 is estimated at NOK 1.6 – 1.7 billion (€138-147 million/$151-161 million).

Artec Aqua has previously conducted design, construction and commissioning of Salmon Evolution’s Phase 1 at Indre Haroy, off the west coast of Norway.