The world's second largest salmon farmer, SalMar, saw its profit rocket in the fourth quarter of 2023, despite elevated costs in its Norwegian supply chain.

The company more than doubled its operational earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to NOK 2.2 billion (€189.8 million/$203.7 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, bolstered by a 25.2 percent increase in operating income to NOK 8 billion (€705.4 million/$757.1 million).

The increase is due to higher harvest volumes and prices.

SalMar harvested 83,100 metric tons of salmon in the quarter, a 32.5