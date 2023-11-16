With no company formally contesting the sale of Bregal-backed US East Coast whitefish harvesting and processing company Blue Harvest to C&P Trawlers earlier this month, the deal is set to close in December, according to a trustee for Blue Harvest.

Companies objecting to the bankruptcy sale had until Nov. 10 to challenge a recent Delaware bankruptcy court auction of Blue Harvest's assets. C&P Trawlers submitted the highest bid of $12 million (€11.2 million) for the assets of bankrupt Blue Harvest, narrowly beating out the O'Hara Corporation.