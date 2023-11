Inarctica, Russia’s largest salmon farming company, launched its secondary public offering (SPO) of new ordinary shares on Thursday.

The selling shareholders - treasury stake Inarctica North-West and IGS Invest - will offer a package of 3.3 million ordinary shares, making up around 4 percent of Inarctica’s total number.

The price range of the offer will be from RUB 900 (€9.30/$.10.20) to RUB 968.5