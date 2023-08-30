Inarctica, Russia’s largest salmon farming company, said Tuesday its net profit hit a record high RUB8.6 billion (€83.3 million/$90.1 million) in the first six months of 2023, up 4 percent over this time last year.
Russia’s largest salmon farmer posts record-high net profit, but production, revenue lag
Days prior to the publication of the company's financial results, Inarctica announced credit rating agencies ACRA and NKR had upgraded the company's rating because of an increase in its market share in salmon farming.
30 August 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 30 August 2023 3:59 GMT
