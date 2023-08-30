Australian yellowtail kingfish (Seriola lalandi) producer Clean Seas Seafood, the largest producer of the species outside of Japan, swung back into the black in 2023, posting record earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of AUD 3.7
Rocketing prices lift Australian kingfish farmer Clean Seas back into the black, despite soaring feed costs
Clean Seas has made 'substantial progress' over the last two years to rectify inventory levels.
30 August 2023 4:01 GMT Updated 30 August 2023 4:45 GMT
