A creditors meeting of beleaguered Chilean salmon farmer Nova Austral has once again resulted in no decision on how to restructure, after an extension on discussions was sought and approved by a Chilean court.

The reconstruction trustee applied for the extension to allow the parties to continue their discussions on a revised reorganization agreement submitted at the end of last month. The next creditors meeting will now be scheduled for Jan. 17.

In mid-December, creditors rejected a proposed restructuring plan for the company at a long awaited meeting.