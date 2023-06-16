Canadian seafood conglomerate Cooke has dramatically cut how much it is willing to offer to acquire a stake in Nueva Pescanova according to a report in Spanish newspaper El Confidencial.

Cooke agreed on Apr﻿il 13 to buy the stake of Nueva Pescanova's largest shareholder, Spanish bank Abanca, at a price of €150 million ($164.1 million), taking on €500 million ($547.1 million) of the company's debt.

In a new offer, however, Cooke is now proposing it invest €200 million ($219 million) into the seafood company and pay Abanca just €50 million ($54.7