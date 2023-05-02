US food distributor Quirch Foods is exploring a possible sale of the company, according to Reuters.

The Florida-based company, owned by private equity firm Palladium Equity Partners, is working with Goldman Sachs Group on a deal that could potentially value the company at $1.5 billion, 10 times its annual earnings, the news agency reported Tuesday.

Quirch distributes meat, seafood and other protein products. Its brands include Certified Angus Beef and Panamei Seafood among others.

In 2020, the company acquired Colorado Boxed Beef in a deal that boosted its sales to the US foodservice distributor channel.

In addition to Panamei Seafood, Quirch's seafood brands include The Great Fish Co. and Diamond Reef Seafood. The company's product line includes a wide array of shellfish and finfish.