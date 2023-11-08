Norwegian salmon farmer Mowi reported a fall in its third quarter earnings Wednesday, despite all-time high harvest volumes and income.

The company, the world's biggest salmon farmer, with operations in seven countries, saw operational earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization drop almost 11 percent to €252.6 million ($269.8 million) in the three months to Sept. 30.

This was despite an 8 percent lift in operating revenue to €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion).

Harvests, meanwhile were also at an all time high, up 1 percent to 135,004 metric tons gross weight, putting the company on track to its predicted 484,000 metric tons for 2023.