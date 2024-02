Proximar Seafood has increased the biomass in its land-based salmon farm in Japan in preparation for what it calls “a pivotal year” for the company.

The Norwegian company said Friday it now has 57 metric tons of fish in the water, up from 40 metric tons at the end of the fourth quarter, when it transferred its first salmon to the post-smolt growout facility in the foothills of Mount Fuji.

Its first harvest is scheduled for the third quarter of this year.