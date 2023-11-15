Norwegian salmon farming and wildcatch giant Leroy Seafood saw its earnings damaged by early harvests of fish with infectious salmon anemia along with smaller fishing quotas in the third quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) dropped 14 percent year-on-year to NOK 1 billion (€85 million/$92 million), despite an 8 percent lift in revenue to NOK 8 billion (€68 million/$74 million).

EBIT was down 24 percent at NOK 631 million (€53.5 million/$58.2 million). According to TDN Direkt it was expected to be NOK 749 million (€63.5