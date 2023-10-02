Nissui-owned UK processor and trader Flatfish saw its net profit before tax fall 63 percent in 2022 to £288,000 (€332,130/$351,496), as it faced "unpredictable challenges" amid the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The company's turnover dipped 4 percent in the year to £39.2 million (€45.2 million/$47.8 million), while operating profit dropped almost 40 percent to £509,822 (€587,941/$622,223).

Although the outbreak of the war in Ukraine did not create any immediate risk, and Flatfish does not purchase Russian sourced fish, there were nonetheless some indirect impacts linked to Russia's involvement in the global fish supply chain.