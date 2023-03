Private equity firm Sole Source Capital acquired California-based Lee Fish USA, an importer and distributor of fresh and frozen value-added seafood, the investment group said Monday.

The group said it is actively looking for quality-focused seafood distribution add-ons to expand Lee’s geographic presence.

Founded in 2001, Lee Fish sources over 200 seafood species from around the world. The company's facility is located less than one mile from Los Angeles International Airport.