Swedish private equity firm Summa Equity will soon distribute information to potential buyers of its processing group Milarex, Summa Equity Partner John Hindar told IntraFish.

Summa Equity, which has owned part of Milarex since 2017, recently mandated DnB to run a sales process and teasers were distributed.

“From a company perspective, it is a good time to sell the business," Hindar said.

“The pricing of the seafood sector has been less affected by current global volatilities, as seen in other sectors including Tech and Life Sciences,“ he said.